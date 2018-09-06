Pat Hurley was a talented sportsman in his younger days

The people of Freshford and surrounding areas and throughout the county of Kilkenny and all who knew him were shocked and saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of Pat Hurley late of Woodview Freshford, on Friday, August 24.



Pat who had just celebrated his 70th birthday a few weeks before was born in County Cork and was always a proud Cork man especially on All Ireland day. He was uncle of TV sports presenter Jacqui Hurley. He had spent two weeks previous touring the country with his bother Fr. Ger who is home on holiday from Mississippi for a month.



He was a talented Gaelic footballer and soccer player himself in his younger days and played with the local Wellbrook soccer team and also later with Spa Utd in Johnstown.

He was a doting father and grandfather and will be especially missed by his wife, his family and his grandchildren.



His remains were removed from his home for funeral mass in St Lachtains Church.

The Mass was celebrated by his brother, Fr Ger assisted by Fr Pat Comerford PP, Fr O. Maher and some of Fr Ger’s friends home from Mississippi.



His son Damien who made the journey home from Australia spoke at the end of the ceremony about his dad and told some stories of his childhood days.



Burial took place in St Lachtains Cemetery afterwards. Pat’s grandson played a beautiful rendering on the tin whistle of “the banks of my own lovely Lee” for his granddad- the proud Corkman .

He is mourned by his wife Rita, son Damien, daughters Karen, Eileen, Sinead and Grainne, his 15 grandchildren, his brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughter in law, nieces nephews and extended family tp whom deepest sympathy is extended