Billy Lalor instilled knowledge for many years as principal of Church Hill N.S.

The Master, as he was affectionately known, has passed away. After a long, bravely fought illness, retired Principal of Church Hill N.S., William (Billy) Lalor, Cuffesgrange, died in Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, on Saturday 8th September.



It is hard to quantify the amount of pupils Billy instilled his knowledge to, in his many years in his beloved Cuffesgrange School. His passing has left a huge gulf in the hearts of all who passed under his wing.



Billy is survived by his wife Chris, sons and daughters Joseph, John, Anne Marie, Fintan, Liam, Louise and Roisin, brothers Seán and recently deceased Marty, sisters Sr. Pauline, Margo Butler and Pauline Carroll, grandchildren Ailish, Joe, Maria, Méabh, Neasa, Nollaig, Eoghan, Eimear, Dara, Róisín and Darrach, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.



His remains were interred in Cuffesgrange Cemetery on Monday 10th September.