Tom McPhillips will be greatly missed

93-year-old Tom McPhillips received a great send-off on Friday, September 7, with St Canice's Church, Kilkenny, packed for his funeral Mass.

The church choir, of which he was a member for over 20 years, were lovely and his three sons, Tommy, Eamon and Pat, who gave a moving eulogy, each spoke with great warmth and love about their dad and it was easy to see that he was their hero.

Tom passed away on September 5, unexpectedly, at his home, Park View, Freshford Road, Kilkenny. Requiem Mass was celebrated on Friday in St. Canice's Church followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery.



After receiving a scholarship to UCD, Tom qualified as an engineer and went to America but returned back in the mid 1960s, with his wife and three young sons.



He worked most of his life in Mahon McPhillips and retired in 1989 when at 64, he took up golf.

The boys painted a wonderful picture of Tom, and Mass celebrant, Fr Tom Murphy said that if he could distill his sermons down to three words like Tommy did in his tribute to his dad, the church would be full every Sunday.



Tom McPhillips is survived by his heartbroken wife, Josie; sons Pat, Tommy and Eamon. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Jim, Rory and Pat. He is also survived by his sister Mary (McInerney), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.