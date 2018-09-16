Ger de Loughry was a former Dicksboro player

Former Dicksboro player, Ger de Loughry, has died suddenly at his home in Ganderstown, Clogherhead, Co. Louth.

Beloved husband of Derry and loving dad to Gilly and David. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, brothers Jack, Eamonn and Dave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

His funeral took place on Wednesday at St. Michael’s Church, Clogherhead. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny.