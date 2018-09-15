Former postman Jimmy McGrath endeared himself to all who knew him

Former local postman, Jimmy McGrath, Raheen, Tullaroan, and Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th September 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Jimmy was of a quiet disposition who endeared himself to all who knew him. After mass at the Church of The Assumption, Tullaroan, Jimmy's remains were removed to the local cemetery for burial.



He will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.