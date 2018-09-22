Martin Brennan was well respected in the farming community

Martin Brennan died peacefully at his residence Gaulstown, Tullaroan on Monday, September 10 surrounded by his wife and family.

He was a man of a very quiet disposition who farmed extensively in Gaulstown along with his son John. Martin enjoyed going to both Kilkenny and his local Tullaroan hurling matches.

The I.F.A. formed a guard of honour at his removal to the Church of the Assumption Tullaroan.



After Requiem Mass on Thursday his remains were removed to Ballinamara Cemetery for burial.



He will be sadly missed by his wife Kitty, sons James, John, daughters Anne, Della and Irene, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters in law madge and Monica, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.