Kathy Woodcock was the essence of kindness and love

The death of Mrs Kathy Woodcock has cast a pall of sadness throughout the parish of Danesfort, Cuffesgrange and Kells and indeed beyond its environs.



She lived her entire life in Cuffesgrange from her birth on December 12, 1925 until her entry into eternal life on the September 12, 2018.



Kathy was the essence of kindness and love to all who knew her. Her late husband Paddy and her children were her pride and joy.



Kathy was a stalwart member of the ICA. Undoubtedly it brought her in contact with many people. Her commitment and loyalty helped to make the ICA a great organisation.



For many years Kathy was a parish promoter for the diocesan retreat house namely Peace in Christ.

Kathy will best be remembered for her involvement in many of the activities which made her parish a viable place. The attendance on both occasions of her obsequies bore testimony to the popularity she enjoyed during her life.



Her Requiem Mass was celebrated by Fr Dan Carroll, PP and many priests, with her family participating in the readings, the prayers of the faithful, and the presentation of symbols representing Kathy’s life.



The Lady Desart Choir sang hymns celebrating the life of Kathy. At the conclusion of the celebration her daughter Mary gave a eulogy depicting the life of her mother.



Kathy had many friends in our parish. We express our sympathy to her sons John, Gerard and Robert, daughters Anne, Mary, Kathleen, Martha and Ruth, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters Lizzie and Annie, brothers Johnny, Martin and Paddy, nieces, nephews and many friends. May her gentle soul rest in the Peace of the Lord.