Josie Kavanagh dedicated her life to her family

The Kavanagh Family from Cluain Mhuire, Goresbridge, recetnly had to say goodbye to their beloved mother Josie, on November 21. We extend our sympathy to all the family.



It was lovely to hear about Josie’s life when she was young, her love of dancing and music and how she married her husband Seamus and dedicated most of her life to her family.



She had been involved in the ICA, had been a founder member of the Senior Citizens and had taught crafts to several young people.



Her nephew Fr Whearty concelebrated Mass with Fr Kelly and Fr Byrne with some lovely music to accompany the service.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus (Art), Josie is sadly missed by her sons Gerry, Liam, Tom, Peter, Paul and Martin, daughters Eileen and Mary, brother, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.