Willie Hennessy loved all things rural and local

Sympathy on the passing of one of Glenmore’s most senior citizens, Willie Hennessy of Kilmackevogue, sympathy is given to his daughters Noeleen, Mary and Catherine and to his sons John, Seamus, Richard and Liam and their families.



Willie is predeceased by his wife Pauline. Sympathy also to his sister Marita Cummins and family of the village, to his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, sons in law and daughters in law and his many many friends and neighbours.



Willie, born and reared in Glenmore and worked in Glenmore creamery for many years. Willie was a keen horseman and loved all things rural and local.

May he rest in peace.