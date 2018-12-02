Mildred Weekes - Rest in Peace

Sympathy is extended to the Weekes family on the death of Mildred on Thursday, November 22. She died following a short illness at her home on the Danesfort Road.



She was pre-deceased by her husband, Very Revd. Cecil Weekes some years ago. She is survived by her children, Susan, Avril, Lynda and Karen and grandchildren, Lynsey, Robbie, Gillian, Lauren and Roslyn.



The funeral service for Mildred was held on Sunday last in St Canice’s Cathedral, Kilkenny. Interment took place in the adjoining churchyard.