Pat Dwyer enjoyed meeting with friends and family

Sympathy is expressed on the untimely passing of Pat Dwyer, Ballyveria, Glenmore, on Sunday , January 27, sympathy is given at this time to his sister, Theresa Synnott and brothers, Mick and Frank Dwyer and their families.



Pat celebrated his 50th birthday at the close of 2018 and is predeceased by his parents, Mick and Peggy and brother Tom.

May Pat’s gentle and kind soul rest in peace.



Pat was a member of the Tullogher Vintage and classic club which he enjoyed greatly and he enjoyed meeting with neighbours and friends and family.

Funeral took place at St. James' Church, Glenmore on Wednesday, January 30, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.