Fr Eamonn Horgan spent most of his life in Japan and enjoyed his visits back to Ireland

The death has taken place of Fr Eamonn Horgan, formerly of Littlefield, Jenkinstown.



Fr Eamonn was born on October 13, 1929 and educated at Clinstown NS and St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny.

His late mother, Mary Margaret, a native of Galway taught for many years in Clinstown NS.

His late father Conchubhair Ó hOrgáin was a native of Ballingeary in West Cork.



Fr Eamonn entered the Columban Missions Centre at Dalgan, Navan, in 1947 and was ordained to the Priesthood on December 21, 1953 and assigned to Japan in 1954.

His next sixty years would be spent in Japan, apart from a brief three-year spell on promotion in Britain.



After language studies, his early years were spent in Kumamoto, serving successively in Yatsushiro Church, Oye Church and Tetori Church.



After a vacation in Ireland Fr Eamonn spent the following 12years as Chaplain in St Joseph’s Hospital, Yokosuka.



His next appointment was to Hitoyoshi Church, again in Kumamoto. From 1980 to 1994 he served in Ryujin Church, Wakayaya. There followed the three-year spell on promotion in Britain.



On returning to Japan in 1999 he served in Minamata Church, Kumamoto, until he finally left Japan in 2013. From this last address, from 2005, he edited the Japanese Regional Newsletter, Tayori.

He enjoyed this task which gave full scope to his love of a well-turned phrase, and his editions of the magazine often bore quotations in Latin, Greek and Irish.



Fr Eamonn was a man of wide interests. He had a lifelong fascination with Japan and its people: he admired their refinement and their many natural virtues.

He made many friends and would gladly have stayed on in Japan and been buried among its people if his failing health had not dictated that he return to Ireland.

Fr. Eamonn enjoyed his visits back to Ireland to meet neighbours in Jenkinstown and friends in Kilkenny City.

He had a particular fondness for Kilkenny hurling and kept a close eye on the fortunes of the Kilkenny senior team over the years.



In the four years that he spent in St Columban’s Retirement Home, Fr Eamonn was actively involved in everything and made valiant efforts to adapt to an Ireland that had changed so much since his youth.



Fr Eamonn Horgan died on January 20, 2019 in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan and is buried in Dalgan Park.



Fr Eamonn is predeceased by his parents Cornelius and Mary Margaret, his sisters Sheila O’Keeffe and Maura Finnigan, brother Fr. Padraig; and is sadly missed by his sisters Eileen O’Regan and Sr Nuala (Medical Missionaries of Mary) nieces, nephews, extended family, Columban Family and friends.