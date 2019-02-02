Paddy Coogan enjoyed the simple things in life

The death has occurred of Paddy Coogan, at his home in Smithstown Road, Drumgoole surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, January 22.

A native of Athy Co. Kildare he came to Castlecomer in 1973 where he opened up a garage (formerly McCarthy's) in Kilkenny Street in partnership with his brother John. He then met the love of his life Geraldine and as they say the rest is history.



He was always involved with cars, buses and rallying and in between worked for Willie Coogan ; M&A Coaches, Ballyragget and Ormonde Brick where he was the talk of the factory arriving daily in a jaguar. He was a terrific family man, so proud of each of his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He was well liked and respected in the area.



He enjoyed the simple things of life - the daily newspaper for the crosswords and the odd scratch card or two. Singing and playing the guitar in that order he was the life and soul of many a party.

As his remains left the church for the last time it just had to be to the strains of "Mona Lisa". He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer assisted by Fr. Tom Corcoran P.P. Clogh and Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Geraldine ; sons Noel and Shane ; daughter Tracey ; brothers John and Billy.; sister Mary ; daughters-in-law Suzanne and Ashling ; grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, other relatives and a large circle of friends.