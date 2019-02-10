Mary Corrigan will be greatly missed

The death has occurred of Mary Corrigan, Mill House, Kilmanagh, on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.



Mary was a popular person in our parish and indeed far beyond its environs. A staunch member of the Fine Gael Party, she was secretary of the local branch for many years.



A faithful member of the Church of Ireland, Mary was always attentive to the upkeep of St Aidan’s Church.



The attendance at her funeral which took place in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe, was one of the largest seen for a long time.



Our sympathy is expressed to her daughter Christine, sons William, Tom and Ian, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters and brothers.



