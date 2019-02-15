Tremendous sadness at the death of Christopher Loughlin

The death has occurred of Christopher Loughlin, Ardra, at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny.

Christopher went to his eternal reward all too young and there was a tremendous sense of sadness at the obsequies. Blessed with a heart of gold and he was always on hand to help out no matter where the call came from. He took a keen interest in shooting and all things nature especially in the area of conservation.



His leadership skills were recognised from an early age and he was one of the youngest ever Chairmen of the Yellow Road Gun Club. There was a huge turnout especially young people all heartbroken united in grief for the loss of such a well loved, respected and admired man who was renowned for his witty and jovial character.

As the cortege made its final journey to the Church it was accompanied by a guard of honour which comprised of members of the Yellow Road Gun Club, Field Sport Enthusiasts and representatives from the Lurcher World.



He was laid to rest in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny after Funeral Service in the Presbyterian Church, New Road, Kilkenny. Christopher will be sadly missed by his fiancée Grace ; his son Tommy ; parents Arthur and Esther ; sisters Katie and Jennifer ; niece Sophia, Jennifer's partner James, grandparents Thomas and Mary Loughlin and James Smith, uncles and aunts, cousins, extended family and a host of friends.