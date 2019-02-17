Tom 'Bunny' Ryan was well known in Freshford

On Wednesday, February 6, the village lost a well known senior citizen with the death at Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny of Tom Ryan late of Creel Street, Freshford.



“Bunny” as he was affectionately known by all who knew him, was aged 87 years and had been unwell for some time.



Bunny grew up in Freshford and emigrated to England at a young age where he spent many decades and met and wed his Tipperary born wife Pat.



He worked as a gardener and was a keen Man Utd supporter. The couple and their family returned to live in Freshford many years ago.



He was well known and highly respected by all who knew him. A jovial, friendly and good living gentleman he loved music and the game of darts.



He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His remains were removed from Kennedys Funeral home on Friday morning for funeral mass in St Lachtains Church, followed by burial in St Lachtains Cemetery.



He is deeply mourned by his wife Pat, his son Denis, his daughters Helen, Christine and Claire, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, sister Cissie Bergin, his brother Pat (UK), sisters in law, nieces, nephews and large circle of relatives friends and neighbours.



Deepest sympathy go out to his wife and family.