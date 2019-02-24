Kathleen Dwyer was a gentle, quiet and peace loving woman

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dwyer (née Hahessy), Ballyhemmon, in the loving care of the matron and staff of the District Hospital Castlecomer surrounded by her loving family, on February 13.

A gentle, quiet and peace loving woman she was predeceased by her husband 21 years ago.

A member of the Hahessy family she was so proud of her roots in Coon and she worked in the family drapery business in Kilkenny Street for several years.



In a life well lived she was highly respected in the area, this was reflected in the large turnout for the obsequies.

Her home was her castle and her garden her pride and joy a sanctuary of peace.

She was a talented singer in her day and it was lovely to see that family tradition continued with Miriam leading our own Male Voice Choir at the Requiem Mass. As her remains left the church for the last time it did so to the strains of "I'll take you home again Kathleen" and not a dry eye in the congregation.



A fitting end to a woman who touched the hearts of so many. Kathleen was laid to rest in Crosshill Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer (Chief Celebrant) assisted by Fr. Larry Wallace P.P. Muckalee, Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown and Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court. She is survived by her son Martin ; daughters Gwen, Miriam & Triona ; daughter-in-law Mairead, sons-in-law John and Cormac; brother Eamonn; sisters Mary, Benny and Maud; grandchildren, great-grandchild, other relatives and a large circle of friends.