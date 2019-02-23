Kathleen McCormack will be missed by family and friends

The death of Kathleen McCormack (nee Kealy) occurred in hospital at Waterford, on Wednesday, January 30.

Having fought against health problems for most of her adult life, she was given one fight too many following a fall a week earlier.



Kathleen was a native of Marian Place, Bennettsbridge and spent much of her childhood at the family farm in the Rower.

She spent 44 years in England with husband Paddy McCormack. They lived in Canning Town in London’s East End where they brought up their four children. She was known as an excellent seamstress, a fine knitter, and a lover of animals. Most of her working life was as a barmaid.



In 2000 she returned to the family home in Marian Place where she spent the last 18 years of her life. Paddy died in 2008.

Kathleen was a prominent member of the community in Bennettsbridge and will be missed by family and friends.



Requiem Mass was con-celebrated in St Bennett’s Church by Father Patrick Duggan and Father Dalton. The lessons were read by Sinead Wall (niece) and Father Dalton. The offertory gifts were presented by Keighley, Sarah, Kirsty (grandchildren) and Mary (sister). Prayers of the faithful were by Father Duggan, and a short eulogy was read by Terry Jones (son in-law)

Kathleen is survived by children Pat, Carol, Keith, and Jackie. Grandchildren Claire, Helen, Laura, Sarah, Scott, Keighley, Kirsty, Emma, and Becky; great grandchildren – Ellie, Mia, Freya, Nathan, Lexi George, Libby, Erin, Ezra and Aria; sisters Mary, Stella and brother Paddy (all Bennettsbridge). Along with in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.