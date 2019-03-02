Bridie McDonald was a woman of deep faith

The death has occurred of Bridie McDonald (née Kirwan), Donaguile, at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny, on Thursday, February 21.

A woman of deep faith whose voice was never heard in a raised tone her kindness and gentleness were to the fore wherever that journey took her. She enjoyed all things nature especially the garden which was her pride and joy.

Travelling to Tramore, Lourdes and the United States were important events for Bridie and ones which she thoroughly enjoyed. Her culinary skills were second only to her knitting skills where she was renowned for the Aran Sweater.



Among the gifts at the Offertory Procession was a deck of cards a pastime where she made many friends. She was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr. Dan Carroll P.P. Danesfort assisted by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer.

Bridie will be sadly missed by her daughters, Aileen (Smyth) Florida, Joan (Cantwell) Ballyfoyle, Fionnuala (Brennan), Castlecomer ; son Edward (Toddy), Dublin ; brother John Kirwan (Conahy) ; sister-in-law Peggy, sons-in-law James (Smyth), Eamon (Cantwell) and Andrew (Brennan), daughter-in-law Eileen (McDonald), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a wide circle of friends.