Henry Miller was an outstanding fundraiser the North Kilkenny Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association

The death has taken place of Henry Miller, Bawnmore, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny, P.R.O. of the North Kilkenny Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Chairperson, Patricia, Secretary, Rachel, Treasurer, Margaret, Assistant Treasurer, Martin and all the committee of the North Kilkenny Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association wish to offer their deepest sympathy to Henry’s wife Ruby, daughters and extended family on the death of Henry.



Henry joined our branch over 30 years ago, while he was a committee member from the time he joined, he took on the roll of Treasurer for a number of years, and up until the time of his passing, he was our P.R.O. a job he did so perfect and efficiently, making sure all events appeared in the local papers and newsletters.



Henry was an outstanding fundraiser. He ran his garden party every year for our branch, which raised amazing sums of money, as well as enjoying a day in the garden, he also ran a Whist Drive in St. Mary’s hall, Johnstown for us every year, that too was always a huge success. When it came to selling our annual raffle lines, he always brought in an outstanding amount of money (and nearly always had a winner) Henry, we are going to miss you dearly. Rest in peace Henry