Rodney McCormack was a James Stephens club stalwart

On Wednesday last the sad news that former club minor star defender, Rodney McCormack, Maudlin Street, passed away after a short illness.



The McCormack family has a long association with the James Stephens club, Rodney, himself having played a pivotal roll, from centre back in the club’s 1966 emphatic minor victory over Ballyhale.



Rodney’s brother, Kevin, lined out for the club while nephews, Alan and Keith also won minor titles with the club.



We extend our sympathies to Rodney’s wife, Claire, sons, Stephen, Kelvin and daughter, Tracey. Rodney was laid to rest in St Kieran’s cemetery following Requiem Mass in St John’s Church on Saturday morning. “Air dheis Dei go raibh a anam dilis”