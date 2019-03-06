Sally Hetherington helped others all her life

The death has occurred of Sally Hetherington, Barrack Street, Castlecomer, on Tuesday, February 26.

She went to her eternal reward peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny. Her life of more than eight decades was all about helping others, she gave to everyone and even on her retirement she was a carer for her late mother Elizabeth.

She had a terrific brain loved the crosswords and kept tuned in to all the news both local and national with interest and understanding.



Quiet and unassuming and kindness personified she was also a talented artist.

As a young girl she travelled to England where she worked in Durham. Her next port of call was Butlins Holiday Camp, Mosney where she joined her auntie Teresa to work in the business.



Her name will always be synonymous with the Monster House in Kilkenny where her expertise in the retail sector knew no bounds. Murphy' s shop, Kilkenny Street and Kelly's of Freshford were also part of her employment days. Just like her life which was lived ever so well her loyal service with various employers was carried out meticulously and diligently.

She was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer assisted by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown and Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court. Sally will be sadly missed by her loving sisters and brothers, Dina (USA), Dolores (England), Geraldine, John and Willie, sister-in-law Teresa (Hetherington), brothers-in-law Michael (Burke), Dave (Blake), nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, neighbours, other relatives and a host of friends.