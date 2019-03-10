Michael Holden was one of Castlecomer's most senior residents

Love Lane, Castlecomer, has lost one of its more senior and respected resident with the death of Michael Holden at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Thursday, Februray 28.

He worked hard all of his life and together with his late wife Rosie reared a large family.



Affectionately known as "Bob" he was a proverbial institution in both GAA and Basketball circles throughout the South East and beyond. In both sports he played leading roles at administration and managerial level and his loyal service was rewarded when he was appointed a selector with the Kilkenny U-21 Hurling team.

Like so many of his generation he worked in the Deerpark and Ballingarry Mines and more latterly in his life at Kilkenny Engineering Products.

While sport played a major role in his life he also enjoyed to socialise when able and was a cute poker and 25 card player. Bob never went anywhere without his pipe and when in full flow with bendigo of course there was always an abundance of room and admirers. It was all so appropriate that his coffin would be graced with both the blue and white of Erins Own and the black and amber of Kilkenny.



As the cortege made its final journey to the church junior, senior, past, present and future members of his beloved Erins Own formed a moving guard of honour. He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer assisted by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown and Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court. He is survived by his sons Michael, Robert, Seamie, Ger, Tom, Willie, Davy, Brendan ; daughters Sharon, Margaret, Majella, Susan ; brothers and sisters ; grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and a large circle of friends.