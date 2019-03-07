Pat Ryan is mourned by her family

There was sadness and regret in the village last week when local people learned of the death of Mrs Pat Ryan, late of Creel Street, Freshford.



Pat was only predeceased just three weeks previous by her husband Tom (Bunny).



Pat was in her late seventies Pat had been unwell for only a short time.



A native of County Tipperary, Pat met her husband Bunny in Manchester. They were married in UK and lived there for many years before returning to Bunnys native Freshford in 1981.



They celebrated 60 years of wedded bliss a year or so ago. Pat worked as a carer in Prague House for a number of years and was carer for her husband later on.



Her remains were removed from Kennedys funeral home to St Lachtains Church on Friday morning last, for funeral mass followed by burial in St Lachtains Cemetery.



She is mourned by her son Denis, daughters Helen, Christine and Claire, her sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family to whom deepest sympathy is extended.