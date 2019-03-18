Community grief stricken at death of David Boland

The death has taken place tragically of David Boland, Cloneen, Crettyard, and formerly of Drumgoole.

Our community is grief stricken at such a loss of life in what was the week of his 30th birthday. "Things should not happen this way" said Fr. Ian Doyle at the Requiem Mass and it echoed the sentiments and sense of numbness in the entire community.

From an early age he showed entrepreneurship and after a brief stay in Australia he took up employment at Glanbia, Belview where he was so popular among all the workforce.

He continued the family tradition working for Glanbia, just like his father Richard and his late Grandfather Jack (RIP). To his mates at Belview he was highly regarded as a Mr. Fix'it no matter the problem. He enjoyed socialising, had a heart of gold and the broadest smile you would meet in many a long day.

In his spare time he was a member of the Clay Pigeon Fraternity, was involved with the Wellie Race Float Parade and also backstage with Deenside Players in several pantomimes.

He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown (Chief Celebrant) assisted by Fr. Tom Corcoran P.P. Clogh ; Fr. Eamon O'Gorman P.P. Conahy ; Fr. Larry Wallace P.P. Muckalee; Fr. Dan Carroll P.P. Danesfort; Fr. Willie Purcell T.M. St. Patricks, Kilkenny; Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court. David will be sadly missed by his loving wife Lorraine; daughter Lily-May; parents Richard and Ann; sister Susan; Mother-in-law Catherine and Father-in-law Anthony; Grandmothers Mary and Anna; uncles, Aunts, cousins, other relatives and a large circle of friends and colleagues at Glanbia.