Lucy Mealy 'shone from within'

For the second time in a week the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, was filled to capacity this time for the Requiem Mass for Lucy Mealy (née Coleman), Beechfield House, Clogh Road.

Again a veil of silence is all too apparent as a young devoted mother goes to her eternal reward long, long, before her time.



As the cortege made its way into the church a guard of honour from the Boys National School, pupils, staff, parents and parents council formed in solidarity to the family.

Fun filled, full of the joys of life, she was blessed with a warm smile that would brighten up any day. She enjoyed baking and fashion but both came second best to her devotion for her husband David and their two boys Eric and Alex. Gentle and kind she "shone from within" and as her remains left the church for the last time it did so to the strains of "Sunshine" and that she was to everyone.



She was laid to rest in Crosshill Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr. Jackie Robinson P.P. Borris in Ossory assisted by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer ; Fr. Larry Wallace P.P. Muckalee ; Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown ; Fr. John Delaney C.C, Coon ; Fr. Jimmy Dollard P.E. Cullohill ; Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court. Lucy was the dearly loved wife of David ; mother of Eric and Alex ; daughter-in-law of George and Brigid Mealy ; sister-in-law of George Gerard ; sister-in-law of Órfhlaith (Mealy) and her husband Peter Hilliard ; daughter of Susan and David Coleman, ;sister of Kate ; dearly loved by extended family and a large circle of friends.