Callan's Fr Nicholas Rowan did 'great work over a great life in Scotland'

The death occurred recently of Callan native, Father Nicholas Rowan, formerly from Ahenure. Father Nicky lived a long and fruitful life in his beloved adopted country of Scotland.



He studied at St Kieran’s College Kilkenny and was ordained a priest in 1947 for the Glasgow Diocese. Living well into his late 90s he loved his work and pastoral care in all six parishes he served around Glasgow.



He was made parish priest in 1972 and served in two parishes until he stepped down to Curate duties in 1987. He then referred to himself as a "born again Curate" and was actively involved in parish life until couple years ago.

He was a great visitor to houses, and always made welcome, he knew most people by name no matter what their religion, he was a man of the people.



Father Nicky was given a fitting farewell at his funeral in Saint Brigids Parish, Toryglen Glasgow. Huge crowds turned up to pay their respects to a man they loved, admired and respected. Twenty of his family travelled from Callan and Mullinahone, which he would have liked as he was a very frequent visitor to Callan for many years. He always stayed with Mary and John Roughan, Ahenure, usually on his way to Fatima and often returned for the annual Cemetery Mass at Kilbride.



Fr Willie Dalton held a Memorial Service at Coolagh (Father Nicky used refer to Coolagh Church as "the Cathedral") where he told the large congregation of his great work over a great life in Scotland.



He said it was always his wish to be buried in Glasgow among the people that were so good to him. He said they knew him in all the parishes of Glasgow as "The Big Fella". Readers at the Memorial Mass were by Mary Roughan and Breda Dunne.

The Coolagh Committee provided refreshments in the local hall as the family and neighbours reminisced about great memories of a great man. ‘May the sod of Toryglen rest lightly on his noble soul’.