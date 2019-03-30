Marie McEvoy served her community

The death has occurred of Marie McEvoy, Chartwell Drive, Baguley, Manchester, UK and late of Bennettsbridge.

Marie was in her late 80s and died on March 5, in the tender care of staff at Bickham House, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK.



She was the eldest of four children born to Richard and Johanna McEvoy and was the last surviving member of the family.

She was predeceased by her brothers Tony and Dick, her sister Phil and her nephews Ian and Anthony.



Marie lived in Manchester for most of her life where she built up a very successful career in the nursing profession. She was responsible for the training of many young nurses. After her retirement she continued to serve the community, where she had many good friends, in various ways.



Her family was important to her and she made regular visits home to Bennettsbridge and Waterford. Marie was a much loved aunt and her nieces and nephews looked forward to her visits.



Marie’s remains were brought home to her native Bennettsbridge on Wednesday evening and were received in St Bennett’s Church by Canon Patrick Duggan. The Parish Choir sang during the service.



Requiem Mass was celebrated by Canon Pat Duggan. The lessons were read by Siobhán and Dermot (niece and nephew) while nephews and nieces read the Prayers of the Faithful and took part in the Offertory Procession where symbols of Marie’s life were presented, these included, her prayer book, family photograph and flowers and a bundle of letters.

Canon Duggan shared some memories of Marie with the congregation and sympathised with the family.

The Nolan family provided the music throughout the ceremony.

Marie’s nephew, Richard, paid an emotional tribute to her.



Marie will be sadly missed by her nephews Brendan, Dermot, Richard, Liam and Eamon, nieces Siobhan, Louise, Yvonne and Niamh, sister-in-law Breda, extended family, neighbours, former colleagues and friends. May she rest in peace.