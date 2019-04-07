Dick (Stokes) Power was a 'Ring Dazzler' hurler

The death occurred of Dick (Stokes) Power, The Ring, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny on March 25 at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.



Beloved brother of Anna, Jimmy and Kieran. He will be sadly missed by his sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends especially the Carroll family, Goresbridge.



Funeral prayers were said in Hehir’s Funeral home and remains were removed to St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge where Canon Pat Duggan officiated. The Parish choir sang during reception.



Requiem Mass was celebrated by Canon Pat Dalton. Members of Dick’s family took part in the Liturgy. The Offertory Gifts reflecting his many interests in life included a ‘Bridge Hurling Jersey and The Racing Post.



Fr Dalton welcomed family and friends to Dick’s Requiem Mass and sympathised with the family at this sad time.

Music throughout was by Sean O’Neill and Martina Burke.



Dick lived all of his life in the parish, the earlier part in Kilfane until his family moved to the Ring. He spent some time as a cook in the army, and was employed for some years in well-drilling with the latter years of his working life spent as a driver with Hehir’s, Kilkenny.



He was a member of the Bennettsbridge hurling team of the 50s and 60s and featured on the noted “Ring Dazzler” team of that era. He was the holder of five senior championship medals and played in numerous tournaments throughout his career. His other great interest lay in horse racing and he travelled to Cheltenham frequently.



Sheila Carroll spoke of the special friendship that existed between the two families. Dick had always been a part of her family and was there for all the special occasions. She thanked Anna and the Power family for their kindness during the funeral.

Burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.



