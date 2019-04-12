Irene Kinsella - a Killarney woman with a heart of gold that made Mooncoin her home in south Kilkenny

Irene Kinsella was the daughter to the late Tom and Delia Kenny, Muckross, Killarney and all her life was a proud Kerry woman.



She was a sister to Mary, Marguerite, Breda, Michael and Thomas.



After attending Loreto National School Irene worked in the Glebe and Muckross Hotels Killarney.



Later she was asked to join The Bridge Hotel in Waterford. While sad to leave her beloved family and Muckross, Irene obliged.



On her first night her lovely co-workers, sensing Irene was missing Muckross, whisked her off to the Olympia Ballroom.

A handsome young Kilkenny man, Pat Kinsella stole her heart after inviting her on the dance floor to Glenn Miller’s In the Mood performed by The Mick Delahunty band.



Irene and Pat married settling in Kilkenny and created a wonderful home to five lucky children.

After introducing Pat to Killarney, Muckross Estate became their children’s playground during visiting Easters.

She fundraised for a minibus for the Sacred Heart Centre on lady Lane Waterford.

She didn’t stop there becoming well known around the South East.



Irene organised fundraisers throughout her life for children and adults with special needs.



Her unique talent for cake decorating a basket of roses being her speciality and it raised money every Easter for Mooncoin parish.



Irene worked as a carer in the Presentation convent recalling many fond, funny stories.

She spoke of her meetings with a homeless boy from Limerick and how she encouraged him to go home to his family.



After attending funerals Irene felt a need to cater for the parish as opposed to spending big money in hotels.

She formed a wonderful committee with an amazing group of volunteer ladies.



These ladies became her best friends sharing many laughs while keeping the service professional and up to Irene’s standards.

Tom, Irene’s father, always encouraged her to look her best and she taught her own children to do the same.



She spoke of Delia, her mother who always fed soup to the workers.

Irene taught her own children to treat everyone with kindness be they a pauper or the Pope.



Everyone referred to Irene as a pure lady.

An elegant one at that she was known to travel the counties for the perfect hat never revealing the price tag, christened by her sisters as Mrs Bouquet.



She enjoyed the GAA, the craic supporting from the sidelines but God forbid one of her boys were mistreated in a non-sportsmanship fashion she wouldn’t hold back.



If the Kerry footballers score wasn’t satisfactory on the TV she would have to go out to her back garden to gather herself.



Irene was the funniest woman, always making people laugh from her practical jokes with her twin sister in Killarney.

Every day was the same, trying to help othes and ease their burden.



She had great faith and devoted her prayers to The Sacred Heart. No matter what happened Irene said God was good.

Se is reunited with John, her first born who was tragically lost at the age of 23.



She is survived by her amazing partner and best friend her husband Pat, children Josephine, Tomás Evelyn, Patrick and family.

The smell of freshly warm baked scones may have left Clogga but the sparkles that hits your eye from Irene’s hand picked wallpaper on entering her front door to the home she has created remains forever! So long for now.

Good night Irene we’ll see you in our dreams.