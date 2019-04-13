Rachel Mulcahy Brennan leaves behind a legacy of a life well lived but all too brief

The death has occurred of Rachel Mulcahy Brennan. She went to her eternal reward just like she lived her life ever so quietly in the company of those nearest and dearest to her at her home on the Dairy Road, Smithstown.



As she passed away on Mother's Day it reminded of how despite carrying the cross of pain and suffering she was always there for her family and none more so when on the death of her mother Helen, she being the eldest at that time, fulfilled the maternal role in the household so well and diligently.



For close to three decades she was such an air of brightness and friendliness at Harrington's Pharmacy where she built up an incredible bond with each customer. An avid reader she was one beautiful and elegant lady whose radiance would brighten up any day. She bore her illness with great courage and dignity never complaining.



Devoted to her husband Liam she leaves behind a legacy of a life well lived but all too brief.



The huge turnout at the obsequies was testimony of the high esteem in which the family is held in the area. Rachel was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer (Chief Celebrant) assisted by Fr. Larry Wallace P.P. Muckalee ; Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown ; Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court. Predeceased by her mother Helen and Father Billy. Rachel will be sadly missed by her husband Liam ; sisters Jane, Anne, Christine ; brothers Billy, Ronan and Stephen ; father-in-law John ; mother-in-law Brigid ; sisters-in-law Anna, Maura, Breda, Annette, Alison, Bridget, and Breda, brothers-in-law Eddie, Liam and Martin, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.