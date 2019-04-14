Mary Maher was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother

The people of Freshford and Threecastles were saddened last week to hear of the passing of Mary Maher (nee Lennon) late of Ballydowel, on April 1, 2018.



Mary who had unwell for some time was widely known and respected in the area and outside by all who knew her. A quiet, friendly and good living lady she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a member of the Church choir over the years and loved music and the game of bingo. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

Her remains were removed from the residence of her Joe on Wednesday morning last to Tulla Church for Funeral Mass following by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. She is deeply mourned by her husband Peter, son Joe, daughter Eleanor, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.