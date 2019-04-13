Frank Cullinane was a well respected retired garda

The death occurred on Sunday, April 7, of Frank Cullinane, late of Wexford Town and formerly of Kilkenny Street, Freshford.



A retired Garda, he was a member of a well known and respected family in the village. He was predeceased by his brothers John, Joe and Charlie and sister May.



His remains were removed from his residence on Tuesday, April 9, for funeral mass in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Wexford, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Barntown cemetery.



He is mourned by his wife Irene, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family to whom sympathy is extended.