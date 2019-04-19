Mary Dowling had a very quiet, easy going, kind nature

Sympathy on the passing of Mary Dowling of Cappagh, Glenmore (née Hennessy of Glensensaw, Tullogher) sympathy is given at this time to her husband, Pat and sons and daughters, Patrick, Josephine, Donie, Martin and Georgina and their families, to nieces, nephews, sisters in law and brother in law, neighbours and many many friends.



Mary had a very quiet, easy going, kind nature and is greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.





