Seamus Geoghegan's heart was always in The Colliery

The death has occurred in London of Seamus Geoghegan formerly of Old Road, Moneenroe, on March 7, 2019.

Like so many of his generation his first job was in the Deerpark Mines before emigrating to England where he worked in the construction sector.



In later years he did not enjoy the best of health. His heart was always in the Colliery and in keeping with his wishes after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe by Fr. Tom Corcoran P.P. Clogh assisted by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer Committal of Ashes took place in the adjoining cemetery.



Seamus will be sadly missed by his daughter Nicola ; brothers Sean, Noel, Pascal ; sisters Margaret, Marie, Bridget, Angela ; nieces ; nephews ; brothers in law ; sisters in law ; other relatives and a wide circle of friends home and away.