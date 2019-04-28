Seamus Parkinson will be sadly missed

Sincere sympathy to the family of the late Seamus Parkinson, late of Grangefertagh and Tinnahinch, Co. Laois, who died recently in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick surrounded by his loving family.



Deeply regretted by his son Stephen, daughters Mary, Jenny, Linda, Lorraine and Emma, grandchildren, great grandchildren, Josie, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews relatives and many friends.

Seamus was buried in Johnstown Cemetery after funeral prayers in St Kieran’s Church on Holy Saturday.

May he rest in peace.