Patrick O'Keeffe was the best known plumber in Kilkenny

Any time one of my father’s colleagues passed from this world, he would always put pen to paper and write a kind few words about the good auld days, “he was a good drinking buddy” or “The Continent strikes again” he would write or recall other happy memories from years gone by and submit the article to the Kilkenny People.



It is with a heavy heart, and tear-filled eyes, that I write a few words about the best-known plumber in Kilkenny city and county - Patrick ‘Pakie’ O’Keeffe who passed on April 7, 2019. Pakie was religious, hardworking, proud of his family and always game for a laugh, or as he called it ‘The Gallery’.

You would always leave Pakie’s company with a smile on your face.



A man of contradictions, he adored Matt Talbot and Charles J Haughey at the same time. Suffering Ducks and James Street was his version of an expletive. He soldiered with Dinny Brennan, the Kirwans and Patsy Griffin to name but a few, and in recent years appointed Don Sheehan his minister for transport.

He had good friends in the gardai especially John Touhy and Harry Lenihan. He loved the plumbing trade and worked until but a few days before he left this mortal realm.



I know he loved and was immensely proud of my brother Tom and I, even though like most proud fathers he never said so directly to our faces.

He missed his wife Mary and son Dave immensely. I do not think there was a single day since they passed that he didn’t call out their names out loud. At my father’s removal the stories, one-liners and strokes he pulled had everyone laughing and in tears at the same time.

He is sorely missed by all of his family, sons Tom and Allan, bother Damien, sisters Maureen and Ann and all his extended family.



As a tribute to my father, I am compiling all the stories and one liners he was famous for into a book, or an Anthology of Pakie O’Keeffe if you will.

So I ask you, his family, friends, clients and colleagues to write down any story you may have about Pakie O’Keeffe, the plumber of 38 Wolfe Tone Street, and forward them (stories, sayings, photos) onto me by emailing them to allanmokeeffe@gmail.com or put pen to paper and send your piece to The O’Keeffe Family, 38 Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny.

Ar dheas Dé go raibh a anam.