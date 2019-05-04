John McGree was devoted to his family

Johnstown and surrounding areas were shocked last week to hear of the sudden death of John McGree, on April 25.



A relatively young man, John lived and farmed in Grangefertagh, Johnstown.

A man of few words but devoted to his wife and family.



John was predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Eileen McGree and is deeply mourned by his wife Nora (Fogarty), precious son Conor, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.



John was laid to rest in Freshford Cemetery after Requiem Mass in St Kieran’s Church, Johnstown on Sunday. Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé.