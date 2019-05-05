Mick Wall's passing caused widespread sadness

The people of Freshford and surrounding areas were saddened last week to hear of the death of local well known man Mick Wall late of Chapel Street Freshford, on April 25.



Mick who was in his late 70s had been unwell for some time but nevertheless his passing caused widespread sadness and regret.



Mick was born in Gortnahoe but came to Freshford as a teenager where he lived for the remainder of his life.



He was a good humored, friendly, neighbourly and good living man. He loved his cigarette, his game of cards, fishing and shooting. He ran an agricultural contracting business in the early years and beet haulage business later and started up his own garage where he repaired many kinds of engines.



He became known for his special talent of fixing lawnmowers, chain saws, hedge trimmers etc. People came from far and near to Mick to have their item repaired and if it could be put together and repaired Mick would do it.



He was a member of Inch Angling Club and they formed a guard of honour outside the church. A devoted husband and father he will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.



His remains were removed to St.Lachtains Church on Sunday afternoon last for Funeral Mass which was celebrated by Fr.Pat Comerford former PP of Freshford and friend of Micks assisted by Monsignor K. Kennedy, Fr McEvoy, Fr P. Guilfoyle.



Burial took place in St Lachtains Cemetery Freshford. He is mourned by his wife Biddy, his daughters Ann and Breda, his granddaughter, his son in law, sisters in law, brother in law, and extended family to whom sincere sympathy is extended.