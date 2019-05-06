Fabrice Ennen made Ireland his home

Local people were shocked on Thursday, April 25, when they heard of the death of Fabrice Ennen, late of Inch, Freshford.

Fabrice who was in his mid 50s took ill earlier in the week.

A native of France, Fabrice has been living in Ireland for the past 30 years and has been living at Inch for a number of years.



He was a qualified chef and worked for some years in St Catherines Private Nursing Home in the village. His remains were removed from his home on Saturday morning last to Clontubrid Church for Requiem Mass.



He is mourned by his daughters Corinne, Charlotte, son Shane, his sister and his extended family and his friends and neighbours. Sympathy is extended to all.