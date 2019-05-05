Beth (Elizabeth) Moore ill be dearly missed by her loving family

Deepest sympathy to the Moore family, Liss, Tullaroan on the recent death of their mother Elizabeth (Beth) (née Hennessy), on April 22.

Beth was predeceased by her husband Seamus and her daughter Mary. She was of a quiet disposition and endeared herself to all who met her.



Beth attended Mass every day and was in the Tullaroan Church choir all her life.



After Requiem Mass on Friday last in the Church of the Assumption con celebrated by Fr Patsy Guilfoyle, Fr Eamon O’Gorman, Fr Roderick Whearty and Fr Phil Buckley, her remains were removed to the local cemetery for burial where the Tullaroan hurling club formed a guard of honour.



Beth will be dearly missed by her loving family, sons Jimmy, Tom and Liam, daughters-in-law Mary Ellyn, Kathleen and Eithne, her sister Rita, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.