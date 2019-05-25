Joe Breen was a true gentleman in word and deed

Knocknadogue has lost one of its more senior and respected residents with the death of Joe Breen, on May 11.

In his 92nd year he went to his eternal reward in the loving care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny surrounded by his family.



A true gentleman in word and deed if Joe Breen could not do a good turn for you then he most certainly would not do a bad one. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Brigid and brother Tommy how he enjoyed going on various pilgrimages with his late wife Brigid, the trip to the Holy Land was his favourite.

A tremendous supporter of all things local whether it be economic, community or sport. A loyal supporter of the GAA he followed Erins Own, St. Martins and Kilkenny throughout his long life.



He was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown (Chief Celebrant) assisted by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer ; Fr. Larry Wallace P.P. Muckalee ; Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court. He is survived by his sons Gerard, James, Peter ; daughters Breda, Margaret ; daughters-in-law Helen, Geraldine and Anne Marie, ;sons-in-law Denis and Pádraig ; grandchildren, nephews, nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.