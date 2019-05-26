Heartbreak at the death of Castlecomer's John Mulcahy

The Mulcahy family have experienced their fair share of sorrow recently and yet again there was to be further heartbreak with the death of John Mulcahy in Cobh, Co. Cork and formerly, Market Street, Castlecomer.

The removal was to Ringaskiddy Crematorium where a celebration of John's life took place.

John is mourned by his beloved wife Rose (nee Farnan) ; sons David and Brendan ; daughters Fiona and Joanne ; grandchildren James, Ciara, Adam and Gabriel ; sisters Anne and Margaret ;daughter-in-law Jillian ; son-in-law Keith ; nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends especially from Cobh Pirates RFC.