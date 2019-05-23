Mary Byrne was a popular member of the Callan community

Sympathy is expressed to the Byrne families of Kilmanagh parish on the death of Mary Byrne, Drinagh, Co. Cork and late of Castletobin, Callan, on Monday, May 13.



Mary (née O'Regan), was a true Cork lady who came to live in Castletobin on her marriage to Philip Byrne. She was a very popular member of the Callan Parish Community who helped with everything wherever the need arose, especially fundraising for Mount Carmel Care Home.



She will be greatly missed by her husband Philip, daughter Anne, sons Brian, John and Desmond, son in law Stephen, daughters in law Jean and Angela, grandchildren Brian, Niamh, Áine, Aoífe and Caoimhe, sister Bridie, nephews and nieces and many relatives.



Requiem mass for Mary took place in the Sacred Heart Church, Drinagh, Co. Cork. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.