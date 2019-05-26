Pat Kelleher had a great interest in local history

The late Pat Kelleher (Newpark Lawn, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny and late of Millstreet, Co. Cork and Mullingar, Co. Westmeath) passed away on May 15.



He was a wonderful man and had a great interest in local history. He was grandfather to David and Matthew Kelleher who hurl underage with Dicksboro GAA club.



Pat was predeceased by his wife Kathleen and is survived by Padhraic, Gabriel, Ciarán and Ronan, brother Con, sister Nora, daughters-in-law Helen, Delia, Marzena and Sinéad, grandchildren Daniel, David, Matthew, Ava and Samuel, extended family and friends.