Kathleen Heffernan was one of the more senior and respected residents in Aughamuckey

The Yellow Road, Aughamuckey has lost one of its more senior and respected residents with the death of Kathleen Heffernan (née Moran), on May 26, 2019.

After a period of life in England she returned to where her heart always was and enjoyed the surroundings of relations, neighbours and many friends in her beloved Aughamuckey.



A true lady one of nature’s finest human beings she was blessed with the virtues of quietness, kindness and generosity. Her home was her castle and she enjoyed the simple things of life like the weekly bingo in the community hall when she was able but none more so than playing a few tunes on her button accordion.



Self-taught how she loved to play a hornpipe or two and it was ever so appropriate that her cousin John Ryan would give a rendition on that famous button accordion before she made her final journey from the church. She was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer.



Predeceased by her husband Mark and son Tom. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her son Tim; daughter-in-law Helen; grandson Thomas; sister-in-law Sheila; brother-in-law Joe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.