Sinéad O'Sullivan was a wonderful teacher, artist, mother, partner

Some people just leave a positive mark on you that stays with you always. One of those was the late Sinead O’Sullivan, Talbot’s Grove, Freshford Road, Kilkenny who was buried on Monday, June 3.



The 48-year-old teacher in Loreto Secondary School passed away in Aut Even Hospital on Saturday, June 1, after a long battle with illness.



She was just one of those special, kind people, that you rarely come across who was dignified, Christian and blessed with an empathy towards others.

She was a wonderful teacher, artist, mother, partner and in later life a great Gaelic footballer.



She and her husband Eoin, both from Nenagh, were a gracious couple and everyone in St Canice’s parish and in Dicksboro are really hurting following her untimely death.

She and Eoin were involved in every facet of Dicksboro and were great volunteers in hurling and camogie and in the parish.

She joined the womens’ Gaelic football team when it started 10 years ago and was there last year when they won the two national non-competitive blitzes.



She was such a loving and caring person and that was reflected in the huge turnout for her removal and funeral.

Her former students and friends spoke of her kindness and helpfullness.



She is survived by her heartbroken husband, Eoin; children, Daire, Seán and Clodagh; mother Helen; sisters Margaret, Mary and Áine; brothers Enda and John, parents-in-law Tim and Dolores, aunts, uncle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, her Loreto colleagues, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

She was predeceased by her father, John Joe.