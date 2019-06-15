Eileen Moran passed away in her 97th year

The death has occurred of Eileen Moran (née Tynan) late of Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Skehana, on June 2, 2019.

She was born in Skehana in 1923. She moved to work in Dublin when she was 16 and subsequently spent 80 years living in the capital.

In her 97th year she was predeceased by her husband Jimmy in 2015.

Eileen went to her eternal reward in the loving care of the staff at Conall Ward, St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin. Requiem Mass was celebrated in The Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road and she was laid to rest with her late husband Jimmy in the Parish Cemetery Castlecomer.

She is survived by her daughter Maria ; son James ; son-in-law Denis ; grandchildren Niamh and Cillian ; brothers Tom (Scotland) and Malachy ; sisters Mary ,Nora ,Bernadette ; goddaughter Veronica ; other relatives and a wide circle of friends.