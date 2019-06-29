Rev Canice McGinn served the diocese of Leeds for 57 years

Sympathy goes to the Cassin family, Bishopslough on the death of Mary’s brother, Rev Canice McGinn in Bradford Royal Infirmary.



Rev Canice, Parish Priest of St Matthew's Catholic Church, Allerton, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 22nd May at Bradford Royal Infirmary, aged 78 years.

He was the much loved brother of Mary and uncle to Liam, Terry, Orla, Eimear and Maeve.

Fr Canice was born in Waterford, Ireland, on 13th May 1941. He studied for the priesthood at St John's College, Waterford and was ordained at the city's Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on 14th June 1964.

A dedicated priest of the diocese of Leeds for 57 years, he served in parishes in Dewsbury, Leeds, Halifax and Bradford. He will be sadly missed by his family, brother priests and former parishioners.

Father Canice's body was received into St Matthew's Catholic Church on Tuesday 11th June at 7.00pm, followed by mass.

The Requiem Mass was celebrated at St Matthew's on the following day, Wednesday 12th June at 12 noon.

A memorial mass will be celebrated in Tullaherin on this Saturday at 2pm in Tullaherin.

May he rest in peace.