Julia Carroll enjoyed the simple things of life and was never afraid of hard work

The death has occurred of Julia Carroll (née Fitzpatrick), Donaguile, on Monday, July 1.

She went to her eternal reward just like she lived her life of almost nine decades ever so quietly and peacefully in her own home.

Julia enjoyed the simple things of life and was never afraid of hard work be that helping with the farm or the dairy together with her late husband Bill.



A woman of deep faith in both church and family in whom she took great interest in their education and progression in life. In her spare time she was an avid reader, enjoyed the soaps on the telly, a game of cards 25’s of course and the trips to Tramore with her family.



Her culinary skills were famous and thoroughly enjoyed and amid all of that busy life Julia still found time to assist with the making of the St. Brigid Crosses. In January and February this year she made 150 crosses for the Annual Parish fundraiser.



They came from far and near to pay their respect to a wonderful woman with 24 brother priests including Bishop Dermot Farrell attending the funeral mass. She was laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by her son Fr. Dan Carroll P.P. Danesfort (Chief Celebrant) assisted by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer, Bishop Dermot Farrell and a plethora of brother priests.

Julia is survived by her sons Fr. Dan, Jim, John, Martin ; daughters Ann, Catherine ; sister Eileen (Coughlan) ; grandchildren Liam, Síle, Aisling, Michael, Eoin, Catriona, Dónal, Griffin, and Peter ; daughters-in-law Treasa and Trish, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.